Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

Blue Prism

Capgemini

Cognizant

CGI

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing

1.4.3 Machine and Deep Learning

1.4.4 Neural Networks

1.4.5 Virtual Agents

1.4.6 Mini Bots and RPA

1.4.7 Computer Vision

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT Operations

1.5.3 Business Process Automation

1.5.4 Application Management

1.5.5 Content Management

1.5.6 Security

1.5.7 Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Atos

12.1.1 Atos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.1.4 Atos Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Atos Recent Development

12.2 Blue Prism

12.2.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.2.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.3 Capgemini

12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.4 Cognizant

12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.5 CGI

12.5.1 CGI Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.5.4 CGI Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CGI Recent Development

Continued…….

