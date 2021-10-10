IoT in Consumer Electronics Market 2019: Gross Margin Analysis, Development Strategy, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “IoT in Consumer Electronics Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

Internet of Things is changing user lives, with its widespread of applications in day to day activities. Consumer IoT refers to Internet of Things with respect to consumer applications and devices. Consumer electronics are considered as a key area in the Internet of Things which is gaining momentum every day.

For consumer electronics manufacturers, IoT is enabling new revenue opportunities by providing new products to the customers which helps in cross functioning with other devices. Home appliances connected to the internet are capable of reducing workload for humans. The data regarding daily usage of applications can be recorded and stored on data server and can run analysis on the internet which can detect patterns and can schedule run on their own.

The rise of cloud computing, increase in usage of smartphones and tablets for controlling IoT devices and developments in IoT security are the key factors driving the market for global IoT in consumer electronics.

On the basis of connectivity, the segment is further classified into NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zwave, ZigBee and others. Wi-Fi is used to replace existing Ethernet-based communication in order to provide easy access and provide short-range wireless connectivity. By connecting the devices such as kitchen appliances, refrigerator and other devices to the common group over Wi-Fi, monitoring and operating the connected devices can be made easy. It helps in reducing the spectrum connectivity cost and is easy to deploy. IBM Corporation, an American Multinational Technology company is offering open source IoT platform known as Kaa. Kaa is a middleware platform capable of managing, collecting and analyzing every aspect of connected devices. Kaa is compatible with smart TVs, smart home appliances, wearable and other computer chips and allows cross-device collaboration, remote monitoring and many other added features.

The global Iot In Consumer Electronics Market is estimated to grow up to USD 124 Billion at CAGR 24.16% through the forecast period 2017 to 2023

Segmentation

The market for global IoT in consumer electronics is segmented on the basis of product, deployment, connectivity and region. On the basis of product the segment is further classified into smart TV, smartphones, wearable devices, kitchen appliances, laptops, printers, washing machine, dishwashers and many more. On the basis of deployment the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of connectivity the segment is further classified into NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zwave, zigbee and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global IoT in consumer electronics market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Gainspan (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.) Particle.io (U.S.), Libelium Comunicaciones (Spain), Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.), Silicon Laboratories (U.S.), Lantronix, Inc. (U.S.), ARM Holdings Plc., (U.K), Symantec (U.S.), PTC (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Ayla Networks (U.S.), Losant IoT (U.S.), Notion (U.S.), Pepper (U.S.) among others.

Key Findings

Tuya Smart, Chinese IoT platform is stepping into U.S market with the developments in connected devices market. Tuya provides smart Wi-Fi modules and cloud connectivity devices.

Qualcomm Telecommunications is expanding their footprint in audio devices market by launching smart audio devices capable of IoT.

Regional Analysis

The global IoT in consumer electronics studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The early adoption of IoT products in this region and being technically advanced region are the factors that are driving the growth in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The penetration of internet across enterprises, industries and residents, and huge investments by companies to develop IoT are the major driving factors for the market in this region.

