know the details about RFID Market Growth rate, current trends and Business opportunities by 2025

The technology for transferring data from an electronic tag using radio waves is known as RFID. The supply chain and item level tagging application are the major growth driver of the RFID industry that are slowly gaining the popularity worldwide. Its ability to track and provide real-time data about the product has made it an important aspect for any business. As earlier mentioned the RFID had a slow growth in the past, some of the reasons for its gradual growth were, unnecessary intensive publicity and generalized emphasis on different RFID technology gears such as antennas, readers and tags, which contradicts to universal solution architectures, thus, hindering its wide-scale deployments. Also the ferocity of industry discussions about its standards and frequencies have contradicted the representation of its relevant uses and solution infrastructure. This market is expected to envision growth in retail, healthcare and even airline industries. Along with the growth in these industries the new door of opportunities for RFID market are expected to open in coming future.

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00001079

Some of the key players in this market are Alien Technology Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Toppan Forms Co. Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing Company Limited, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Confidex Ltd., Intermec Inc. and BASF SE among others

The RFID market is segmented in the basis of product, type, communication frequency, application and region. The RFID market segment product is further bifurcated into – RFID reader, RFID middleware & services and RFID tag. RFID tag and RFID reader beholds the largest share in the global RFID market. Another segment of this market is the type segment that is furthermore bifurcated into Battery-Assisted Passive (BAP), active & passive RFID. Passive RFID accounts for the largest share and BAP is projected to imitate highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market comprises of another segment namely, communication frequencies and is segmented into – low & high frequency band (LF & HF respectively) and ultra-high frequency band (UHF). UHF RFIDs are more popular among various applications, thus they are predicted to imitate the rapid growth in next few years.

RFID has numerous applications in government, automation & transportation, manufacturing, medical, BFSI, retail & supply chain, media & entertainment, enterprise access control and defense & military. Automation & transportation vertical captures the largest share in market, whereas, medical & healthcare is predicted to show the highest growth rate in next few years. The region wise segmentation of the market comprises of five regions in all that include South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is the dominating the global RFID market. Europe and APAC regions are predicted to exhibit significant acceptance of RFID solutions and products in upcoming years. The RFID market in MEA & SAM are predicted to exhibit moderately slow penetration.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00001079

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways RFID Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics RFID Market Analysis- Global Analysis RFID Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Communication Frequency Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Product Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape RFID Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com