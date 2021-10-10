Learning Management System (LMS) Market to Boost Growth in Demand During the Forecast Period: Worldwide Top Companies Cornerstone Ondemand, Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard, SABA Software, Pearson

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.05 billion in 2016 to US$ 18.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2017 and 2025.

There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration’s human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost. This report investigates new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report, thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Learning Management System (LMS) Market players.

Key Benefits-

-To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

-To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

2. Docebo

3. IBM Corporation

4. Netdimensions Ltd.

5. SAP SE

6. Blackboard Inc.

7. SABA Software, Inc.

8. Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

9. Pearson Plc

10. D2L Corporation

The Learning Management System (LMS) Market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by deployment model, delivery mode, and end-users. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical, higher education accounted for the largest share of the LMS market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Learning Management System (LMS) Market market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current LMS market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market. The report also provide PEST analysis for all regions and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market report.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market– Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

What our report offers:

– Learning Management System Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Learning Management System Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Learning Management System market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

