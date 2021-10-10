Modular Switch Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022 | Top Key Players – Anchor Electricals, GM Modular, Koninklijke Philips, Schneider Electric, Wipro Lighting, etc

Modular switches are customizable, high-capacity switches that have outpaced traditional switches in terms of design, ease of installation, operational efficiency, and appearance. These switches are available at affordable prices and are equipped with advanced technologies such as Internet connectivity, USB sockets, and childproof shutters, among others. These are safer and convenient to operate as compared to conventional switches. These switches incorporate two types of components: switches, sockets, & other accessories; and mounting plates for placing the switch.

Modular Switch Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Havells India Limited, Legrand Group, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation), GM Modular, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schneider Electric SA, Wipro Lighting, ORPAT Group, ABB Group, and KOLORS.

Modular switches comply with the government regulations regarding safety in household, commercial, and industrial sectors. These switches are more expensive than non-modular switches, owing to their higher capacity and advanced safety features. The modular switch market is driven by factors such as electrical safety concerns, compliance to safety regulations, and rapid growth of the real estate industry. The market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, price level, vertical, and region. Based on sales and distribution of modular switches, the market is segmented into direct sales, sales through intermediaries, dual distribution, and reverse channel.

Modular Switch Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Modular Switch in Global market, especially in North India, East India, West India, South India.

Modular Switch Market Segment by Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Sales Through Intermediaries, Online and Dual Distribution.

Modular Switch Market Segment by Vertical: Residential, Industrial, Commercial.

Key Benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of Indian modular switch market.

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to help stakeholders in understanding the prevailing market scenario.

The report provides in-depth analysis of key market segments based on price level, sales channel, and verticals to understand the regional market trends.

Competitive intelligence of market highlights the business practices followed by market players operating across various geographies.

