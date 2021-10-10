Motion Control Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Growth Factors, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Motion Control Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Motion Control Global Market – Overview

Motion control is gaining a healthy momentum in various industrial processes owing to the rise of industrial automation. A recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) finds that the global market for motion control will surge at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Motion control technology is a combination of gesture responsive systems consisting of hardware, software, motion controllers, and sensors among others. Equipment that support motion control are witnessing a rapid boom owing to their endless benefits. They are also allowing manufacturers to reach desired performance levels.

Industrial automation allows manufacturers to divert manual resource where its more needed. Moreover, it enables businesses to achieve higher economies of scales. Such factors are making a positive impact on the motion control market. Motion control is viewed as a prominent spike in the big wheel of automation. Motion control robots are being increasingly deployed in modern manufacturing facilities, they are used for tasks such as packaging, inspection and material handling. Integration of programmable logic control (PLC) and human machine interface (HMI) is likely to improve factory automation process in the coming years. In addition, these advancements will provide the advantage of PC based control to the motion control devices which includes flash memory to store the program, RAM storage, battery backup, remote control & monitoring, and reduction in the operational cost.

Key Players

The key players in the market of motion control are- ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc., (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Motion Control Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Trio Motion (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Aerotech Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Motion Control Global Market – Segmentation

The Motion Control Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises Controller, Drives, Motors, Software among others.

: Comprises Controller, Drives, Motors, Software among others. Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Pneumatic, Hydraulic, and Electromechanical Actuation and others.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Inspection, Material handling, Packaging and others

: Comprises Inspection, Material handling, Packaging and others Segmentation by Industry : Comprises Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Robotics among others

: Comprises Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Robotics among others Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Motion Control Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global Motion control market with the largest market share due to the high consumption of electronic equipment and rich presence of healthcare industry, which is gaining demand in Motion control market in these region, and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global Motion control market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2022. The Asia Pacific market for Motion control market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022) due to strong presence of manufacturing companies in China, Japan and South Korea.

Industry News:

January 18, 2018 –Vention, custom-equipment startup, has launched App for Motion Control which offer a Motion App software and Machine Motion interface for the customers to program their products’ motion profiles. The company has also partnered with many other companies to create modular parts supporting its robotics and motion products.

January 26, 2018 – Siemens has introduced their new product with new servo drive system simplifying motion control for machine builders. These motion controller converters are with integrated safety functions and enable rapid engineering via motion technology objects.

January 23, 2018 – Universal Robots and Apex Motion Control has launched Zero Footprint Palletizer. It can be redeployed throughout a facility and fits right into existing packaging lines without modification, replacing manual palletizing operations in minutes.

Intended Audience

OEMs

Automation Service Providers

Motion Control Distributors

Technology Provides

Sensor Manufacturers

Connectivity Providers

