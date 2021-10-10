Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market”

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

Alere

Roche

Siemens

Abaxis

Acon Laboratories

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3963289-global-point-of-care-testing-poct-devices-market

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4290739

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hospital POCT equipment

Home POCT equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urine Detection

Blood Biochemical Detection

Cardiovascular Disease Detection

Umor Markers Detection

Pathogenic Microorganism Detection

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3963289-global-point-of-care-testing-poct-devices-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hospital POCT equipment

1.2.2 Home POCT equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Urine Detection

1.3.2 Blood Biochemical Detection

1.3.3 Cardiovascular Disease Detection

1.3.4 Umor Markers Detection

1.3.5 Pathogenic Microorganism Detection

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abbott

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Alere

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Alere Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Roche

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Roche Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Abaxis

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Abaxis Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com