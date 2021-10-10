Private Tutoring Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education, Xueda Education, American Tutor, TutorZ, Chegg.com, Eduboard, Manhattan Review, ITutorGroup, MindLaunch

Global Private Tutoring Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Private Tutoring has been defined in various ways. Tutoring primarily refers to. “extra lessons after school”.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education, Xueda Education, American Tutor, TutorZ, Chegg.com, Eduboard, Manhattan Review, ITutorGroup, MindLaunch., MandarinRocks, Web International English., Kaplan, Brighter Minds Tutoring, EF Education First

This study considers the Private Tutoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Private Tutoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Private Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Private Tutoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Private Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Private Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Private Tutoring Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Private Tutoring by Players

4 Private Tutoring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Private Tutoring Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ambow Education

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered

11.1.3 Ambow Education Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ambow Education News

11.2 New Oriental

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered

11.2.3 New Oriental Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 New Oriental News

11.3 TAL Education

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered

11.3.3 TAL Education Private Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TAL Education News

11.4 Xueda Education

