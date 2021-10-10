Smart Exoskeleton Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Top Key Players – Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics, Sarcos, etc

According to a recent report, titled,”Smart Exoskeleton Market by Component, Type, Body Part and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Smart Exoskeleton Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., and U.S. Bionics, Inc.

A smart exoskeleton is a powered system comprising sensors and actuators that use feedback from the wearer to provide enhanced assistance to specific body parts or the entire body while lowering energy expenditure. Smart exoskeletons are extensively deployed for clinical purposes to provide effective exercise and therapy for patients. Smart exoskeletons find their major application in industries where workers are required to perform physically demanding tasks. In addition, these systems are being developed to aid in military body parts by improving physical capabilities of soldiers.

Smart Exoskeleton Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Smart Exoskeleton in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Smart Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type: Soft Exoskeleton and Rigid Exoskeleton.

Smart Exoskeleton Market Segment by Applications: Industrial, Healthcare, Military, and Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component: Sensors, Actuators, Power Source, Control System, and Others.

Key Benefits for Smart Exoskeleton Market:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart exoskeleton market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Smart Exoskeleton MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Smart Exoskeleton MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Smart Exoskeleton MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

