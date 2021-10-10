Smart Highway Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Smart highway and smart road are developed to work on illuminating the road such as traffic light, street lighting to improve the operation of autonomous and connected vehicles. It helps to monitor the traffic levels, condition of the road, and the speed of vehicles. The increasing trend towards the automation and adoption of smart cities has boosted the smart highway market. Additionally, the increase in investment in the infrastructure of highways is also catalyzing market growth.

Rising need of smart transport management system, better and sustainable highways is driving the smart highway market. Further, the growing demand for safer roads and a decrease in traffic congestion is also driving the market growth. However, inaccurate information, lack of technical knowledge amongst the drivers are hindering the market growth. The development in the travel sector and the need for transport infrastructure is creating opportunities for the smart highway market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014853



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1.Alcatel-Lucent

2.Cisco systems Inc

3.Heijmans N.V.

4.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

5.IBM Corporation

6.Kapsch AG

7.Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

8.Schneider Electric SE

9.Siemens AG

10.Transstroy

The “Global Smart Highway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart highway market with detailed market segmentation by technology, services and geography. The global smart highway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart highway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart highway market is segmented on the basis of technology and services. Based on technology, the market is segmented as smart transport management system, smart traffic management system, communication system, monitoring system, and others. On the basis of the services the market is segmented into professional services and managed services

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart highway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart highway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart highway market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart highway market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart highway market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart highway market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart highway in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart highway market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart highway companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014853



Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Smart Highway Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Smart Highway Market – By Services

1.3.3 Smart Highway Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART HIGHWAY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SMART HIGHWAY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876