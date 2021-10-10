Smoothies Market Latest Trends , Future Analysis of Rising Huge Demand Outlook 2019-2027 | Daily Harvest, Dr. Smoothie, Happy Planet Foods, Innocent, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group , Naked Juice Company, Odwalla , Smoothie King, Tropical Smoothie Cafe

A smoothie is a rich and thick refreshment for the most part produced using the crude natural product, vegetables and dairy items. The dairy items, for example, milk, yogurt, dessert or curds are utilized in the smoothies. Different fixings utilized in the smoothies are water, squashed ice, organic product juice, sugars, healthful enhancements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to upgrade the dietary dimension and taste. A smoothie arranged utilizing the dairy items is like a milkshake, however the last regularly contains less foods grown from the ground utilizes dessert or solidified yogurt. The smoothies regularly become hyper-concentrated wellsprings of organic product sugars.

The smoothies showcase is developing at a feasible rate attributable to variables, for example, expanding interest for the item in Asia Pacific nations, for example, India and China inferable from the substantial purchaser base and changing nourishment propensities, differing way of life designs among the all inclusive community. In addition, rising wellbeing cognizance among youthful populace combined with expanding interest for the prepared to-eat nourishment items is foreseen to drive the development of the smoothies advertise over the anticipated period. The smoothies are picking up ubiquity among exercise center mentors inferable from medical advantages related with its standard culmination. Be that as it may, absence of mindfulness about the accessibility of items in creating economies about medical advantages of the smoothies combined with the nonattendance of legitimate bundling strategies is relied upon to control advertise development partly.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Daily Harvest

2. Dr. Smoothie

3. Happy Planet Foods, Inc.

4. Innocent

5. Jamba Juice

6. MTY Food Group Inc.

7. Naked Juice Company.

8. Odwalla Inc.

9. Smoothie King

10. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smoothies Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smoothies market with detailed market segmentation by type, functional ingredients, distribution channel and geography. The global smoothies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smoothies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smoothies market is segmented on the basis of type, functional ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global smoothies market is segmented into fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. The fruit-based smoothies are further bifurcated into organic smoothies and inorganic smoothies. On the basis of functional ingredients, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. The fruits segment includes strawberry, banana, apple, mango and others. Likewise, the nuts segment includes almond, hazelnut, walnuts and others. The vegetable segment is divided into spinach, celery, carrot, ginger and others. The seed segment is categorized into chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoothies market is classified into restaurants, smoothie bars, commercial retail and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smoothies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smoothies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smoothies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smoothies market in these regions.

Smoothies Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

By Product Type

Fruit-based Smoothies

Dairy-based Smoothies

By Distribution Channel

Restaurants

Smoothie bars

Commercial Retail

By Functional Ingredients

Fruits

Nuts

Vegetables

Seeds

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMOOTHIES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SMOOTHIES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SMOOTHIES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

9. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENTS

10. SMOOTHIES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

