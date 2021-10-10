Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Historical Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Top Key Players: NetBase, Brandwatch, Oracle., Sysomos, Crimson Hexagon, Clarabridge, Digimind, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Adobe, Synthesio

Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Social analytics is the process of collecting, measuring, analyzing and interpreting the results of interactions and associations among people, topics, and ideas from social media sources. This market examines social analytics solutions covering social monitoring, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis and emojis. The vendors listed here are largely, although not exclusively, point solutions focused on social data collection and analysis. This is different from social marketing management clouds and suites that may include social analytics capabilities as part of a broader platform, including content publishing, distribution, and engagement and customer service capabilities.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: NetBase, Brandwatch, Oracle., Sysomos, Crimson Hexagon, Clarabridge, Digimind, Socialbakers, Sprinklr, Adobe, Synthesio

This study considers the Social Analytics for Marketing Leader value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Social Monitoring

Text Analytics

Sentiment Analysis

Image Analysis

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Social Analytics for Marketing Leader market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Analytics for Marketing Leader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Social Analytics for Marketing Leader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader by Players

4 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 NetBase

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.1.3 NetBase Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 NetBase News

11.2 Brandwatch

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.2.3 Brandwatch Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Brandwatch News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Social Analytics for Marketing Leader Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Sysomos

