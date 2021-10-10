Sulfur Fertilizers Market to Grow Rapidly in Future | Global Key Players – Coromandel International Limited , Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals , EuroChem Group AG , ICL Fertilizers

Sulfur is an essential plant nutrient required by plants for optimum growth. It helps in the formation of important enzymes besides assisting in plant proteins. Though sulfur is required by crops in low amount, yet its deficiency can cause loss of vitality and other serious concerns in plants. The main types of sulfur fertilizers include sulfate-sulfur, ammonium sulfate, and potassium sulfate. Sulfur in plants supports many necessary growth functions such as enzyme activity, nitrogen metabolism, and protein and oil synthesis. Sulfur fertilizers can improve yield substantially and may promote early produce, more uniform maturity along with higher oil and protein levels.

The sulfur fertilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the global population and demands for food coupled with limited arable land. Moreover, increasing sulfur deficiency in soil further fuels the growth of the sulfur fertilizers market. However, growing trend of organic food consumption is a major restraint for the growth of the sulfur fertilizers market. Nonetheless, rising investments in agricultural activities in developing countries is a major opportunity for the key players involved in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.

The “Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of sulfur fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, formulation, application method, crop type, and geography. The global sulfur fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sulfur fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sulfur fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, formulation, application method, and crop type. Based on type, the market is segmented as sulfate fertilizers, elemental sulfur fertilizers, sulfates of micronutrients, and others. By formulation, the market is segmented into liquid and dry. On the basis of the application method, the market is segmented as band, broadcast, seed row, foliar, and others. The market on the basis of the crop type is classified as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sulfur fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sulfur fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting sulfur fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sulfur fertilizers market in these regions.

