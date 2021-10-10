Transplant Diagnostics Market CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027

Global transplant diagnostics market accounted to US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as, availability of large donor pool, increasing number of transplant procedures as well as government laws leading to a rise in the number of organ donations in the region.

Strategic Insights:

Partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global transplant diagnostics industry by the market players. For instance, during October, 2017, Omixon entered into an exclusive distribution and support partnership with Promovendo. This has helped Omixon hold a strong position in the Brazilian market. such initiatives not only help the companies to strengthen their revenue, but also improve its position in the market as compared to the other players operating in the transplant diagnostics market.

Company Profiles :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Omixon Inc.

Market Insights:-

Rising Need for The Organ Transplantation:

The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages the functions heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries. The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of the organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.

Healthcare Market Across the Globes Owes Growth Opportunities:

The emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing significantly in the biotechnology sectors. These regions are witnessing the growth of the start-up companies that helps in the production of the medical devices, diagnostic kits and others. The growing research and development activities in the biotechnology sectors are growing aggressively. The emerging nations currently seek assistance from the developed nations for the technologies and some procedures. However, the well established players are turning to the emerging nations for their expansions as these nations have enormous potentials to offers. The countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and Spain have the bigger biotech hub. The countries are engaged into the aggressive research and developments for the application of the biotechnology and its sub sectors. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the emerging regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the transplant diagnostics market in the coming near future.

Product & Services Insights:

The Middle East & Africa transplant diagnostics market by product & services was led by reagent & consumables segment. In 2018, the fixed transplant diagnostics held a largest market share of 37.0% of the transplant diagnostics market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments during the forecast period.

