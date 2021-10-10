Travel Insurance Market to achieve considerable growth during the forecast period

The global market is expected to garner $28,264 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the period 2016- 2022. Growth in tourism is the prime factor that drives the travel insurance market. According to UNWTO, international tourist arrivals grew at a rate of 4.4% in 2015 to reach a total of 1,184 million, with North America witnessing the highest inbound travel. With the growing tourist traffic, increased incidences of loss of luggage, important documents, medical emergencies, and natural calamities are being registered. To mitigate the risk associated with such incidences,more number of travelers are opting for travel insurance.

Key players profiled in this report are CSA Travel Protection, USI Affinity, Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe, MH Ross, Allianz Global Assistance, Travel Insured International, AIG Travel, and InsureandGo.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012884

The report analyses the travel insurance market on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channels, users, and geography. Based on insurance cover, the market is classified into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance and long stay travel insurance. Insurance policies are sold through different distribution channels such as insurance intermediaries, insurance company, bank, insurance broker, insurance aggregator, and others. Users who opt for travel insurance policies are backpackers, senior citizens, education travelers, business traveler, fully independent travelers, and family travelers. The market has further been analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

From a growth perspective, travel insurance market inLAMEA is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, on account of increase in demand of travel insurance policies from Latin American and Middle East countries.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012884

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover

Chapter 5: Global Travel Insurance Market, By Users

Chapter 6: World Travel Insurance Market By Distribution Channel

Chapter 7: Travel Insurance Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com