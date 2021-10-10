Ulcerative Colitis Market to Grow at CAGR of 7% through 2022

Market Highlights

The global Ulcerative colitis market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures in the coming future. Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that usually affects the lower section of body such as sigmoid colon and the rectum. Belly pain or cramps, diarrhea and bleeding from the rectum are some of the common symptoms of the diseases. According to CDC, the worldwide incidence of ulcerative colitis is between 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 persons per year. The reappearance of the disease’s symptoms is also high. According to Colitis Foundation of America, about 30% of the people on remission are expected to suffer from the disease flare-up in the future following the treatment and remission.

Major factors leading to the growth of the market includes increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis, higher preference for symptomatic therapeutic, better treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, arrival of enhanced drugs and healthier investments in R&D programs. Increasing patient pool with unmet needs, new drugs entering the market, increasing global incidence & prevalence rate, and increasing investments towards research in small molecules are some of the other factors leading the market growth. Blockbuster drugs losing patent protection and growing the propensity for generic drugs are turning out to be restraints for the market. The lack of curative therapy and personalized therapy and medication are big opportunities for the market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Ulcerative colitis Market in 2016, followed by Europe, the region will continue to lead the pack during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, China leads the market. Economic development and improvement of healthcare facilities are propelling the growth of the market. The entry of Simponi and Entyvio is likely to petrol the growth of the market. However, Humira which lost its patent in 2016 and Remicade, which will lose its patent in 2018 and will not have a positive impact on the market.

Key Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ferring B.V., Janssen Biotech, and Merck

Segmentation:

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market is segmented on the basis of types and medication. Based on types, the market is segmented as ulcerative proctitis, proctosigmoiditis, left-sided colitis, pancolitis or universal colitis, and fulminant colitis. Ulcerative proctitis is expected to command the largest market share during the forecast period. Further on the basis of medication the market is classified into 5-aminosalicylates, steroids, purine analogs, immunomodulators, and biologics. Biologics are expected to command the largest market. Steroids drugs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

