10.8% CAGR to be Achieved by In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027: Top Key Vendors- Burrana, Honeywell International, Thales Group, Viasat

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

Some of the key players operating in the in-flight entertainment market are Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo, LLC.

In the recent few years, in-flight entertainment market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2019 digEcor acquired the commercial IFE business from Collins Aerospace, and re-brands company as Burrana. The acquisition is expected to bring together the former Rockwell Collins’ PAVES family of seat back and overhead solutions, as well as PAVES™ On-demand, Enhanced Total Entertainment System (ETES), Total Entertainment System (TES), and content services, with digEcor’s GLIDE, Power, Engage, PSS and Lighting products. The combination is anticipated to support Burrana to deliver best-of-breed solutions for airlines seeking to offer an extraordinary passenger experience. Another initiative had also undertaken in 2018. Honeywell entered into an exclusive agreement with Inmarsat Plc. (UK) for providing in-flight connectivity services to commercial, business, and government aviation customers globally. Under this agreement, Honeywell will produce, develop, and distribute its onboard hardware for enabling its users to get connected to Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

