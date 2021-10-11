All-Flash Array Market Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

The Global All-Flash Array Market is expected to grow from USD 5.78 billion in 2019 to USD 16.21 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.56%, during the forecast period.

All-Flash array is a storage drive that uses flash memory to store data for an extended period. The key benefits offered by all-flash array are high performance, low power consumption, increased flexibility, easy installation, low maintenance, and reduced size among others. The market players are adopting product launch as the key market strategy to strengthen their market position owing to the growing demand of all-flash array. For instance, in 2019, IBM Corporation launched all-flash multi-cloud storage product models—FlashSystem 9110 and FlashSystem 9150. In the same year, Dell Technologies launched a new non-volatile memory express storage array— PowerMax.

Based on the storage pattern, the market has been segmented into file, object, block. All-flash array market for block storage segment is estimated to be the largest during the review period; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its benefits which include increased scalability, ease of management, built-in data protection, and high performance offered by block storage which makes it the most preferred storage solution across different end-use verticals.

Based on flash media, the market has been segregated into custom flash modules (CFM) and solid-state drives (SSD). SSD segment held the highest market share in 2019 whereas the CFM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period. The growing adoption of CFM is owing to the benefits it offers which include improved space efficiency, better power performance, competitive pricing, improved capacity density, and flexibility among others.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, commercial institutions, government, telecom, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the all-flash array market during the forecast period owing to growth in the adoption of all-flash arrays in developing nations that are increasingly investing to upgrade their existing storage solution. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The prominent players in the all-flash array market are Dell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), Pure Storage (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Western Digital Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Kaminario (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), E8 Storage (US), Violin Systems (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), and Vexata Inc. (US).

Segmentation

By storage pattern, the market has been segmented into file, object, block.

By flash media, the market has been segmented into custom flash module and solid-state drive.

By end user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, commercial institutions, government, telecom, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for all-flash array market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographical analysis of the all-flash array market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the all-flash array market from 2019 to 2024 owing to the increasing automation across different industry verticals that demand of all-flash array that offer benefits such as data computing, processing, and storage. Furthermore, rise in the number of data centers in the region coupled with availability of low-cost raw materials promote mass production of low-cost all-flash array in the region.

The Middle East is expected to register the highest CAGR in the all-flash array market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for data storage to adopt advanced operations through data analytics across end-use verticals such as energy and media and entertainment. Furthermore, growing demand for all-flash array from the oil & gas industry for advanced data computing, processing, and storage solutions to analyze seismic data is expected to propel the demand for all-flash array in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The key players have adopted partnerships and new product development as a part of their organic growth strategy to further strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2019, Dell Technologies, a provider of all-flash array, launched a new non-volatile memory express storage array— PowerMax. A single array deployment delivers up to 10 million IOPS and bandwidth of up to 150GB per second.

