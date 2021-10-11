Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market by Product (Soft Coffee Pod, Hard Coffee Pod, and Capsule) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Departmental Store, Online Store, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Asia-Pacific and regional/market. The Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a coffee preparing method that prepares only enough coffee for a single or double serving. Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs are the different styles of coffee pods available in the market. Consumers can use the respective coffee portion in pods or capsules, and the machine automatically prepares the finished coffee, which is ready to drink.

Rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffee products, which provide easy, convenient, and quick coffee preparation, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. The consumption of tea across major Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, is higher than coffee. However, in recent years, coffee products have experienced high demand due to rise in consumption of coffee products among millennials. This is due to change in lifestyles, increase in awareness about health benefits of coffee and surge in innovations in coffee products such as instant coffee, coffee pod, coffee capsules. Convenience and its availability in a wide variety of flavors and formats have attracted young consumer to buy these products. Growth of young demographics in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the coffee pod and coffee capsule market in this region.

In addition, increase in urban population and product innovations in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to fuel this growth. In addition, the health benefits associated with coffee, such as preventing different type of cancers and neurological diseases, lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity, and facilitating weight loss are projected to drive the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific. However, the high cost of coffee pods and capsules restraint the growth of this market.

Moreover, the environmental concerns pertaining to use of plastics in the coffee pods and capsule packaging is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Introduction of biodegradable and recyclable products is anticipated to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for the players in this market.

The Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and country. Based on product, the market is divided into soft coffee pods, hard coffee pods, and capsules. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket & hypermarket, departmental store, online store, and others. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market is analyzed across China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players profiled in this report include Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd, Fresh Brew Co., Urban Brew, Illycafe S.P.A., Pod Pack International and GI.MA. SRL. Nestle S.A. holds the major share in this market with their patented machines and capsules. However, most of the companies have entered the market with complete systems, which include coffee machines and dedicated portioned coffee. In addition, some of the companies have started introducing pods and capsules that are compatible with other machines as well.

Key Benefits for Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market:

– The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help understand the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the study.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

-The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential & niche segments as well as regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Key Market Segments:

By Product

-Soft Coffee Pod

-Hard Coffee Pod

-Capsule

By Distribution Channel

-Supermarket & Hypermarket

-Departmental Store

-Online Store

-Others

By Country

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia

-Thailand

-Vietnam

-Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Top winning strategies

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in consumption of coffee

3.6.1.2. Growth in number of specialty coffee shops

3.6.1.3. Expansion of retail market

3.6.1.4. Health benefits associated with the consumption of coffee

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. The high price of pod coffee remains a significant problem

3.6.2.2. Environmental impact of disposal of coffee pod

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Solemn investment in recyclable packaging for coffee pods and capsules

3.6.3.2. Marketing initiatives for global expansion

CHAPTER 4: ASIA-PACIFIC COFFEE POD AND COFFEE CAPSULE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Soft Coffee Pods

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Hard Coffee Pods

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Capsules

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ASIA-PACIFIC COFFEE POD AND COFFEE CAPSULE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Departmental Stores

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Online Stores

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ASIA-PACIFIC COFFEE POD AND COFFEE CAPSULE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. China

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3. India

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4. Japan

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5. Australia

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.6. Thailand

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.7. Vietnam

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILE

7.1. NESTLE S.A.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Business performance

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Product portfolio

7.3.4. Business performance

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, INC.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

