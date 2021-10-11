Biochar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2027

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Biochar Market 2027 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Biochar Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2027 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Biochar Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Biochar plays a vital role in soil amendment by eliminating all the toxic elements and sand pollutants present in the soil. Bio-char prevents fertilizer runoff, controls and maintains the soil moisture, prevents soil leeching and clears the risk of soil erosion. Crop protection from floods and droughts is an important factor for the increasing usage of bio-char present in the soil. Bio-char application is the advanced agricultural technique used by modern farmers in different parts of the world. Biochar technology is rich in carbon and helps generate soil fertility on the infertile land.

Countries like North America and Europe have been observed a substantial rise in number of medium and large scale producers of bio-char, they are expected to play a crucial role in evolving the industry. However, limited awareness regarding the application of bio-char and its benefit is the major barrier for its market growth in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East region. Biochar is a high quality product whose adoption is expected to increase in the coming years. This will, however, require lot of investment from biochar producers for the developing more sustainable and environment friendly methods of broadacre agriculture practices in the agro-industry. International market is comprised of both organized and unorganized producer of bio-char with the countries like Brazil, China, Japan and Mexico have a high dependence on agricultural production.

Market Size and Forecast

Biochar global market is estimated to reach USD 3149.12 million by 2027 with an expected CAGR of 13.20%. The global biochar market in 2017 was 354.9 kilotons. Biochar market in agriculture sector is expected to boom in near future with a CAGR of 13.05% by 2027. Along with biochar many new techniques are also expected to be introduced which are beneficial for the profit maximization and stabilization of the end use industries. Massive changes will be shown in energy sector which is expected to enlarge the biochair market i.e. energy and waste treatment application.

Market Segments

Our-in depth analysis of the global Biochar market includes the following segments:

By Feedstock Type

Woody Biomass

Agricultural Waste

Animal Manure

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Forestry

Electricity Generation

Wastewater treatment

Others

By Technology Segment

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Hydrothermal

Others

By Regional

Global Biochar market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Escalating adoption of Biochar across the globe gives a commendable impression in the USA market and consumer buying behavior. There is an increasing demand for ecofriendly and natural techniques which reduce carbon dioxide from waste materials and help in recycling them. It is the carbonized biomass that is obtained from sustainable sources and confiscated in soil to sustainably improve their agricultural and ecological worth under current and upcoming supervision.

