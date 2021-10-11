Commercial Drones Market is Demanded Globally in Coming Year 2016-2022| AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology , Parrot SA , 3D Robotics, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PrecisionHawk , Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Aircrafts that have the capability to fly autonomously with the help of an embedded program or which can be remotely operated from ground by a pilot are called as drones. Commercial drones are unmanned aerial aircrafts that are designed for commercial applications such as risk mitigation, resource planning, research & excavation, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and others. These applications are utilized by several sectors such as agriculture and environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others as business solutions. The global commercial drones market was valued at $2,145 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $10,738 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Increase in market for location based services such as e-commerce companies, food delivery and shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to supplement the commercial drone market growth. However, stringent government regulations regarding national security and satellite imagery as a substitute option are expected to hamper the commercial drone market growth. Technological advancements such as advanced motion & temperature sensors in cameras, 3D mapping software, unmanned aerial vehicles, and others have created ample opportunities for the commercial drone industry.

The global commercial drones market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into fixed wing drones; rotary bade drones, and hybrid drones segment. Commercial drones have witnessed a rise in its adoption globally, due to advancements in technology and increased adoption of mapping solutions. By application, the market is segmented into, agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Key players profiled in this report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Aeryon Labs Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Insitu Inc.

