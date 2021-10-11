Connected Vending Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Connected Vending Machine Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Connected Vending Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.

The vending machine industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it seeks to embrace the growing trend toward Internet-connected devices to attract and engage more customers. Adding ‘intelligence’ to vending machines provides a more personal, interactive and fun experience for consumers while allowing brands and operators to use cloud services and data analytics, leading to reduced operating costs and the establishment of new innovative business models within the vending sector.

The worldwide market for Connected Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuji Electric

Azkoyen Group

Crane

Jofemar

Westomatic

Seaga

N&W Global Vending

Deutsche Wurlitzer

Automated Merchandising Systems

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending Group

Royal Vendors

FAS International

SandenVendo

Fushi Bingshan

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

Kimma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Beverage

Commodity

Cigarette

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Other

