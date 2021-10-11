Construction Flooring Chemical Market Expected to Reach $3,787 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3%

The report on “Construction Flooring Chemical Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Construction flooring chemical market revenue is expected to reach $3,787 million by 2022, from $2,614 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Floorings are an essential part of the household or commercial structure and are gaining prominence in infrastructural facilities, such as the railway platforms, bus stops, footpaths, manufacturing plants, and others. Carpets & rugs are used in cold regions such as North America and Europe to keep the floor from getting too cold. Cork, wood, rubber, vinyl, asphalt, linoleum, ceramic tile, clay tile, concrete tile, terrazzo stone, and brick are also used as floorings in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures for several benefits such as noise-reducing effect, dust binding, insulations, comfort, and pleasing aesthetics.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Forbo, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries, Congoleum Corporation, Gerflor, Interface Incorporation, James Halstead Plc., The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation

Get sample copy of “Construction Flooring Chemical Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013220

A shift in the industry trends are observed, owing to rapid economic growth in India and China. With many countries in Asia-Pacific still being largely rural, the economic growth is set to foster the ongoing urbanization. Moreover, the growth in population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure, which in turn is anticipated to drive the Construction flooring chemical market. The need for better infrastructure has increased, owing to rise in investment and high disposable income, which further fuels the demand for flooring. The global Construction flooring chemical market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into soft covering, resilient, non-resilient, and others. Soft covering flooring is expected to account for the largest share in 2015, owing to economic recovery in regions such as North America.

Based on application, it is classified into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure, and repair structure. In 2016, residential segment accounted for the highest share and is expected, to maintain the dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased home improvement and renovation projects, change in consumer lifestyle, and rise in consumer disposable income. However, volatility in the prices of raw material and increase in environmental impact, as a result of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs), may hamper the market growth.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China and India, offer lucrative opportunities to market players, owing to the growth in urbanization and industrialization, which is expected to drive the Construction flooring chemical market in this region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013220

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Flooring Chemical Market Size

2.2 Construction Flooring Chemical Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction Flooring Chemical Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Construction Flooring Chemical Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction Flooring Chemical Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Flooring Chemical Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Construction Flooring Chemical Sales by Product

4.2 Global Construction Flooring Chemical Revenue by Product

4.3 Construction Flooring Chemical Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Construction Flooring Chemical Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013220

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.