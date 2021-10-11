Display Material Market Research and Forecast to 2027 | Leading Players AGC, Corning Incorporated, DIC, DuPont and Dow, Hodogaya Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan and JSR

The Insight Partners syndicated research service provides complete solution to the client requirements through their experienced analyst team. Display Material Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Display material is used in displays of electronic devices such as mobile phones displays, and tablets, among others. The growing popularity of OLED displays for various applications, increasing screen size and advancements in display technologies are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The emergence of new technologies like OLED and quantum dot LCD displays and increasing popularity of high definition display solutions are providing opportunities for the players operating in the display material market to gain a broader customer base. High prices of advanced materials are the major factor that might hinder the growth of this market.

The global display material market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and material, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as LCD and OLED. On the basis of the component and material the market is segmented as polarizer, substrate, color filter layer, liquid crystals, backlighting unit, emitter and organic layer materials, encapsulation, and others. Based on the application the market is segmented as television, smartphone and tablet, laptop and desktop, large format display, automotive, others.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AGC Inc.

2. Corning Incorporated

3. DIC CORPORATION

4. DuPont and Dow

5. Hodogaya Chemical Co. , Ltd.

6. Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd

7. JSR Corporation

8. LG Chem

9. NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

10. SAMSUNG SDI CO. ,LTD.

The Display Material Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Display Material Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Display Material market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Display Material market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Display Material market?

