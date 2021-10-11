Enterprise IP KVM Market 2025 Technology Advancement and Future Demand- Avocent, Aten, Raritan, Belkin, Dell, IBM, IHSE, Rose Electronics, Guntermann & Drunck, D-Link

Enterprise IP KVM is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards, video monitors, and mice. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time. Modern devices have also added the ability to share other peripherals like USB devices and audio.

KVM extenders are devices designed to increase the distance between a keyboard, monitor and mouse (KVM station) and a computer. Since PS/2 and USB keyboard and mouse protocols are only designed to run a distance of about 5-10m, and digital video signal quality is typically starting to deteriorate beyond about the same cable length (depending on the type of cable and interface), KVM extenders are a convenient solution to transmit these signals over long distances up to 150m (CATx) or even farther via fibre or IP connections. The main purpose of KVM extenders is to provide point-to-point computer extension and scale the access to computers from remote locations (e.g. secure data centres), ultimately helping to increase productivity workflow and workspace ergonomics.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Avocent (Emerson), Aten, Raritan (Legrand), Belkin, Dell, IBM, IHSE, Rose Electronics, Guntermann & Drunck, D-Link.

