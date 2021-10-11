Feed Pigments Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2023

Market Scenario:

The need to improve the quality of livestock and poultry significantly depends on the quality of the fees given, and this is dependent on additives in the feed such as pigments which enhance the palatability of feeds. Market reports associated with the agriculture industry have been made available by Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been presently published along with a report on this industry.

The market is anticipated to grow at an exceptional CAGR in the forecast period. Increasing global population has created a huge demand for an animal source of food. Thus, the feed requirements have increased rapidly thus growing the market opportunities for feed pigments substantially in the upcoming forecast period.

Key Players:

The noteworthy contenders profiled in the feed pigments market-

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Novus International, Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nutrex NV (Belgium)

Behn Meyer Group (Singapore)

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Kalsec Inc. (U.S.)

Synthite Industries Ltd (India)

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the feed pigments market is carried out on the basis of type, source, and livestock.

The segmentation on the basis of type comprises of spirulina, curcumin, carotenoids, and others. The carotenoids segment is expected to control the market followed by the spirulina segment.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented for feed pigments consists of synthetic feed pigments and natural feed pigments. The natural feed pigments are likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The livestock segment of the feed pigments market consists of ruminants, poultry, swine, and others. The poultry segment is leading the market due to augmented consumption of poultry and meat products globally.

Regional Market Summary:

The regional analysis of the Food Pigments Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is controlling the feed pigments market trailed by the North American region. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the main supplier of poultry products, which, in turn, lifts the market growth in this region. Additionally, growing consumption of meat and poultry products coupled with the rapidly growing population in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region is boosting the growth of the feed pigments market. Additionally, the intensifying demand for poultry products in nations like Canada, the U.S., and Mexico in the North American region is likely to enhance the feed pigments market in the forecast period.