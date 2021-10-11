Fitness Equipment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2022 – Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness, Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech

The report on “Fitness Equipment Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Fitness equipment comprise of all machines and monitoring devices required for numerous physical exercises. Fitness exercise’s help in overall weight management and in improving physical stamina along with developing muscular strength. Moreover, physical exercises are also advised during certain medical treatments. The demand of fitness equipment is rising globally due to increasing health awareness. The commonly observed fitness equipment commercially are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, stationary bicycles, etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Impulse Health, Technogym, Brunswick Corp. and Torque Fitness LLC.

Get sample copy of “Fitness Equipment Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012823

The adoption of fitness equipment is majorly driven by the large number of obese people, especially in developed countries. The obese population segment, drives the usage of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased awareness for health & fitness also drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially favored by increasing gym memberships and in-home equipment sales. The growth in urban population is a key driving factor for the adoption of fitness equipment. Initiatives such as corporate wellness programs also contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. A large scale resale of used fitness equipment, limits the growth opportunities in this market. However, the rising demands from developing countries would ensure the overall market growth.

The market is segmented into types of fitness equipment such as machines for cardiovascular training, strength training and other instruments for monitoring & tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise of home/individual, health clubs and other commercial organizations. A major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, hospitals, etc. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America is expected to continue leading the global market throughout the analysis period of 2014 – 2020. The Asia-Pacific region would grow at a rapid CAGR during forecast period 2015 – 2020.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012823

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness Equipment Market Size

2.2 Fitness Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fitness Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fitness Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fitness Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fitness Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Fitness Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fitness Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012823

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.