Food Bar Market Global Size, Share, Industry Statistics, Trends, Global Strategy, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight

Food bars are available in various flavors such as Chocolate, Berries, Nuts, Fruits, Peanut Butter and others and hence are popular among consumers. Moreover, trend of consuming food bars as a snack is gaining popularity among consumers which will further support its market growth. However, availability of large number of snacking products may bring threat of substitution, which may hamper growth of food bar market. Food bars are considered as a healthy alternative to other snacking product since they contain high protein and fibre content. They include number of products such as candy bars, protein bars, energy bars, oats bars, and others. Among the different food bars, the energy bars are loaded with carbs and sugar and are mainly used for quick boost during long distance training sessions of an athlete. Whereas, protein bars are high in protein content and are best used as meal a replacement. Innovations in the food bars are bringing claims of reduced allergies and gluten-free products, which is driving the growth of food bars market.

High nutritive values of Food bar are driving the market growth for Food bar market. Food bars are emerged as a healthy, nutrient rich and on the go food in recent times and considered as heathy alternative to other snacking products. Moreover, food bars are rich in protein, sugar and carbohydrates and provides convenient form of instant energy. Moreover, food bars are coming in variety of products such as energy bars, protein bars, oats bars, nut bars, dark chocolate bars and many more. Energy bars are high in glucose, hence provide instant energy source during intense training / workout sessions.

Protein rich or high protein food bars popular among consumers and widely used to fulfil protein requirements. Consumers are now becoming aware of health benefits of Food bar, driving the growth of the market. Rising consumers’ awareness supported by increasing health consciousness is supporting the growth of this market.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in the Global Food Bar Market are

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.),

General Mills Inc. (U.S.),

Nestle (Switzerland),

Clif Bar & Company. (U.S.),

Kellogg Co. (U.S.),

Quaker Oats Company (U.S.),

CAVEMAN FOODS (U.S.)

Mars Inc (US).

Key players operating in Food Bar Market are mainly focused on acquisition and mergers to expand their business and penetrate the global market. Expansion and R & D investments are among the major strategies followed by the players. Moreover, key players are focusing on new and innovative product launches with high nutritional content to achieve maximum market share.

Latest Industry Updates

September 2018: Mars Wrigley confectionery announces mars and snickers bars will be getting less sugar and more protein content in 2019

May-2018: Bright Foods launched bright bars, a chilled whole food bars available in Southern California

Feb-2018: PepsiCo launched a new snack bar range in three varieties

Oct-2017: PepsiCo launched a new snack bar range in three varieties

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America will dominate the Food bar market with the presence of major key players in the region. However, Europe holds second largest market share and is projected to have continuous growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023. Rising popularity of Food bar owing to its high nutritive value and wide variety of flavors.

Market Segments

Global Food Bar Market has been divided into application, and region.

Based on Type: Candy Bars, Energy Bars, Protein Bars, Oats Bars and others

Based on Flavor: Chocolates, Peanut Butter, Fruits, Savoury, Spices and others

Based on Distribution Channel: Store Based and Non-Store Based

Based on Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW.