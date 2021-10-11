Food Thickeners Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled The “Food Thickeners Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food thickeners market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, application, and geography. The global food thickeners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food thickeners market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

CP Kelco (J.M. Huber Corporation)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

TIC Gums, Inc.

Thickeners or thickening agents are substances that are added to increase the viscosity of liquids without any substantial change in other properties. Thickeners in the food industry serve a similar purpose and are added to improve texture and achieve desired viscosity in beverages and sauces. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in the food industry. Structured water may be used to replace calorie-dense materials such as fats and oils to give low-calorie, healthy food. Food thickeners enhance the palatability of food products without affecting their nutritional value. Other thickeners include protein such as collagen, gelatin besides microbial and vegetable gums such as alganin and xanthan gum.

The food thickeners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for convenience and processed food coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of consumers. Several benefits associated with the use of food thickeners such as multi-functionality, low cost, coupled with growing awareness towards a healthy diet are other significant drivers for the food thickeners market. However, fluctuation in prices of hydrocolloids restricts the growth of the food thickeners market. Nonetheless, advances in production technology and product innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the food thickeners market and the major market players during the forecast period.

The global food thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydrocolloids, protein, and starch. The market, on the basis of the source, is classified as plant, animal, microbial, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy, convenience & processed foods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food thickeners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food thickeners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food thickeners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food thickeners market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the food thickeners market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food thickeners market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food thickeners in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food thickeners market.

