Food Waste Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis, Research, Demand, Trends and Industry Growth Scenario

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled The “Food Waste Management Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food waste management market with detailed market segmentation by process, application, method, waste type, end-user, and geography. The global food waste management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food waste management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Biffa Group Limited

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement

Waste Connections

Waste Management, Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004459/

Food wastage persists as a challenge today and one of the major cause of hunger across the globe. The steadily increasing world population has not only created demands of food production but has significantly generated loads of food waste. Large amounts of food throughout the food supply chain is being wasted away. This waste has adverse effects on humanity as well as the environment. Management of food waste, therefore, becomes of utmost importance. Food waste management follows the accepted hierarchy of waste management which focuses on waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and recovery. Prevention is often the most preferred and least costly step in the food waste management.

The food waste management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for organic waste for use in the production of fertilizers and animal feed. Significant rise in global food waste coupled with the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions further drives the growth of the food waste management market. However, management practices like combustion and incineration adversely affect the environment. This factor negatively impacts the food waste management market. Nonetheless, emerging technologies for waste disposal and need for alternate energy source play major opportunities for the food waste management market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation. The market on the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others. By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The market on the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food waste management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food waste management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food waste management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food waste management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the food waste management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food waste management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food waste management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food waste management market.

Inquire for Discount at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004459/

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.