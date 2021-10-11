Global Aluminium Rod Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Aluminium Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaiser Aluminum

Baotou Aluminium

Vimetco

UC RUSAL

Southwire

Alro

Hydro

Southern Cable

ACL Cables

Liljedahl Winding Wire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrical

Alloy

Mechanical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Conductors and Cables

Mechanical Applications

Deoxidization

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminium Rod Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electrical

1.2.2 Alloy

1.2.3 Mechanical

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Conductors and Cables

1.3.2 Mechanical Applications

1.3.3 Deoxidization

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kaiser Aluminum

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aluminium Rod Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminium Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Baotou Aluminium

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aluminium Rod Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Baotou Aluminium Aluminium Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Vimetco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aluminium Rod Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Vimetco Aluminium Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 UC RUSAL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aluminium Rod Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 UC RUSAL Aluminium Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Southwire

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aluminium Rod Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Southwire Aluminium Rod Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

