Global Bias Tire Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Bias Tire market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bias Tire market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
A bias tire consists of multiple rubber plies over lapping each other. The crown and sidewalls are interdependent. The overlapped plies form a thick layer that is less flexible and more sensitive to overheating.
A bias tire will have a stiffer sidewall and shoulder, which will increase heat buildup in the tire.
On a bias tire, the cords run at a 32 degree angle from the direction of travel.The B, C, and D is the load range of a tire. This is the maximum weight that the tire can carry at a specified maximum load inflation. The B is a 4-ply rated tire, the C is a 6-ply rated tire, and the D is a 8-ply rated tire.
The load range is stamped on each tire and right after the load range letter is the maximum weight at maximum psi for that tire. The load range weight capacity will also vary depending on the size of the tire. Trailer tires will always need to be inflated to the maximum psi that is specified on the tire.
There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The construction of bias tire in the market has had a negative impact because of the policy implications.
The global Bias Tire market is valued at 4360 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.9% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bridgestone
Goodyear
Michelin
Pirelli
Sumitomo Rubber
Yokohama Rubber
Continental
Cooper Tire & Rubber
KUMHO Tire
Hankook
Giti Tire
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
General Bias Tire
Bias Belted Tire
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger Car
Truck
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Bias Tire capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Bias Tire manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bias Tire are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Bias Tire Manufacturers
Bias Tire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Bias Tire Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
