Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
A car navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road.
Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car infotainment system is also more and more popular.
In 2016, the sales of APAC car infotainment system is 68.2 million units, upper nearly 25% than 2012. As the pursuit of better driving experience, the revenue of APAC car infotainment system is 18.59 billion USD.
China is the largest consumption market in APAC with nearly half market share. Followed China, Japan and Korea are also important market as the mature automotive industry. In addition, Southeast Asia and India are small market as a depressed car industry.
Japan’s Panasonic remained the top supplier of car infotainment systems. Besides it, Fujitsu-Ten, Pioneer, Denso, Aisin are also from Japan. The Top 5 players account for 52% market share in 2016.
QNX is at present the market leader in the automotive infotainment OS market with 47 percent share of units in 2016. However, the OS will cede share to Linux in the coming years because of stronger competitors and uncertainty surrounding its parent firm, BlackBerry. QNX has better safety certification than other infotainment OSs, which opens additional auto opportunities that are not counted in this market forecast.
The global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Panasonic
Fujitsu-Ten
Pioneer
Denso
Aisin
Clarion
Desay SV
Kenwood
Harman
ADAYO
Alpine
Visteon
Continental
Bosch
Hangsheng
Coagent
Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)
Delphi
Kaiyue Group
Soling
Sony
Skypine
Roadrover
FlyAudio
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
QNX System
WinCE System
Linux System
Other System
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
OEM
Aftermarket
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Manufacturers
Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
