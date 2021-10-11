Global Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Other Regions

About Head-up Display (HUD), A head-up display (HUD) is a device enabling augmented reality (AR) benefits for the driver in order to enhance safety by reducing distractions while driving. It overlays the data on the transparent glass screen and ensures that the driver can view the information without diverting their vision off the road. The real-world data overlay is placed in front of user’s focal viewpoint.

One of the key drivers responsible for the market’s growth is the increasing demand for AR-HUDs. Augmented reality (AR) based HUDs consist of sensors (LiDAR-based), cameras, Wi-Fi, and GPS modules. GPS and Wi-Fi are integrated to connect with the road infrastructure and other vehicles, while sensors and cameras are used to detect, guide, and monitor the environment and pedestrian movements. The AR-HUDs on the driver’s windshield provides a comprehensive view in the form of both real scene and a computer-generated virtual scene. This technology enhances driver-assistance systems such as blind spot detection, notifications for upcoming lane changes, and exit directions. This will induce HUD manufacturers to come up with AR-HUDs, which in turn, will boost the market’s growth prospects in the coming years.

The Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Nippon Seiki

Robert Bosch

Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation Breakdown Data by Type

Windshield-Projected HUDs

Combiner-Projected HUDs

Head-Up Display (HUD) in Transportation Breakdown Data by Application

Luxury Cars

Sports Cars

Mid-Level Cars

