Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Hybrid Vehicle Component Market – By Component (Regenerative Braking, Electrical Energy Storage, Battery Modules, Ultra-capacitor, Flywheel, Electric Motors, Power Electronics, Others), By Vehicle Type (Mild Hybrid, Full Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Hybrid Vehicle Component Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Hybrid Vehicle Component market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Moreover, the market was held at USD XXXX Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XXXX Million by the end of 2023.Factors such as rising environmental concerns, increasing demand for clean vehicles and growing sales of hybrid vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hybrid vehicle component market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Regenerative Braking

– Electrical Energy Storage

– Battery Modules

– Ultra-capacitor

– Flywheel

– Electric Motors

– Power Electronics

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Mild Hybrid

– Full Hybrid

– Plug-in Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD.

– BORGWARNER INC.

– BYD COMPANY LTD.

– CONTINENTAL AG

– DENSO CORP

– EATON CORP. PLC

– HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.

– MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

– ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

– SIEMENS AG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market

3. Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

10.4. Regenerative Braking Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Electrical Energy Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Battery Modules Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Ultra-capacitor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Flywheel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Electric Motors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Power Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.4. Mild Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Full Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Plug-in Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Hybrid Vehicle Component Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.2.1.4. Regenerative Braking Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Electrical Energy Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Battery Modules Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Ultra-capacitor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Flywheel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Electric Motors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.10. Power Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Vehicle Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

13.2.2.4. Mild Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Full Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Plug-in Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Component

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.3.1.4. Regenerative Braking Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Electrical Energy Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Battery Modules Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Ultra-capacitor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Flywheel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Electric Motors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.10. Power Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Vehicle Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

13.3.2.4. Mild Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Full Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Plug-in Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Component

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.4.1.4. Regenerative Braking Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Electrical Energy Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Battery Modules Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Ultra-capacitor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

