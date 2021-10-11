Global In Vitro Fertilization Market – Drivers, Restraints Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024

Overview:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process of fertilization that takes place outside the body, i.e., in vitro. IVF involves the production of eggs, i.e., superovulation, in women by medication and injecting hormones. The matured eggs are removed from ovary using oocyte aspiration systems, fertilized with the sperm of the donor, grown in a laboratory till it gets developed, and finally, the resulting embryo is implanted into the uterus. In recent years, PGD techniques are being used to screen the embryo for possible risk of passing on genetic disorders to offspring because one or both the partners may be carriers for a genetic disease. IVF also helps in maximizing the chance of conceiving in patients with a low ovarian reserve.

The in vitro fertilization market is driven by increasing awareness among the public about fertility and accessible treatment options, delayed pregnancies, reducing fertility rates, and initiation from the government to promote IVF treatment. However, high treatment cost, ethical concerns related to IVF, and low success rate of the procedure may slow down the growth of the in vitro fertilization market.

Get Sample Request Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085410

Market Analysis: The “global in vitro fertilization market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on four segments – products, cycle types, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the major shareholder in the global in vitro fertilization market, followed by North America. Increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology procedures and smooth implementation of advanced technology make Europe a dominant shareholder in the market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing fertility tourism, upsurge in awareness, and acceptance of the technology.

Product Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by products, is segmented into reagents and instruments. Reagents include embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, sperm processing media, and ovum processing media. Instruments comprise imaging system, sperm separation system, ovum aspiration pump, micromanipulator system, incubators, cryosystems, and others. The instruments segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Cycle Type Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by cycle type, is segmented into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor IVF cycles. Fresh IVF cycles segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased success rate in the first attempt.

End-users Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by end-users, is segmented into hospitals and research laboratories, fertility and surgical centers, and cryobanks. Fertility and surgical centers segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the same for the next five years due to the availability of technologically advanced IVF treatment and a broad range of fertility treatment with reimbursement facilities.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Medical Inc., Cooper Companies (CopperSurgical Inc.), Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, OvaScience Inc., Hunter Scientific, EMD Sereno, Inc., ESCO Micro Pte Ltd., and niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

There is an increase in acquisition, collaboration between IVF-related companies, and launching of new IVF products due to the favorable environment for IVF across the globe. For instance, in August 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Celmatix announced a collaboration, and the primary goal is to uncover new insights into ovarian biology and to accelerate the development of personalized interventions in women health and reproductive medicine. In August 2018, Thomson Medical announced to extend IVF services to China, in collaboration with assisted reproduction specialist IVI-RMA.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the products offered by in vitro fertilization companies in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Stakeholders: