Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

This report studies the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Oil and gas sector deals with a huge volume of data, which is significantly sensitive as it constitutes to the national income of many countries. Cloud applications are solutions based on Software-as-a-Service platform for storing and accessing critical data. The software solutions offered by cloud-based service providers specifically for oil and gas industry is termed as oil and gas cloud applications. These solutions consist of different offerings from web hosting services offered by local providers to integrated technologies provided by large enterprises with world-class infrastructure.

The world oil and gas cloud applications market is segmented by solution, deployment model, end-customers and geography. The deployment model covered in the market research report consists of hybrid, private and public. Solution type discussed during the study are CRM, ERP, HCM, project management, data analytics and others. Major end-customers served by the oil and gas cloud- based applications include small and medium business enterprises and large enterprises.

In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

HPE

Tibco Software

Tableau

Cisco

Seven Lakes Technologies

Petrocloud

Wellez

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Application, split into

CRM

ECM and Collaboration

ERP

GRC

Data Analytics

HCM

PPM

SCM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Oil and Gas Cloud Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

