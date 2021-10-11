Global Oil Shale Chip Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Oil Shale Market by Product Type (Oil, Gas, Coke, and Others), Process (Ex-situ and In-situ), and Application (Electricity, Fuel, Cement, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Oil Shale Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Oil shale is an organic-rich finely grained structure containing organic chemical compounds. It is a bituminous material containing kerogen in solid form, which liberates liquid hydrocarbons during heating of rocks through a chemical process such as pyrolysis. Oil shale is mined and processed to produce oil, which has similar properties to conventional oil pumped from oil reservoirs, and thus, it is considered as a substitute for crude oil. The deposit of oil shale is found in various regions, but large shale oil deposits are found in the U.S. and Russia. The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The drivers acknowledged for the global oil shale market include increase in depletion of sources of crude oil reserves and benefits of oil shale such as reduction in energy dependence and oil prices. However, high cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology has increased the cost of retorting oil from oil shale, and this factor is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, development in drilling technology has increased the production of the oil shale fields, which will offer future growth opportunities to the market.

The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil.

The major key players in the oil shale market include AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), Aurasource, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti PÃµlevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp. Other companies in the value chain (not included in the report) include Petrobras, Fushun Mining Group, and Mountain West Energy, LLC.

Oil Shale Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Oil

Gas

Coke

Others

By Process

Ex-situ

In-situ

By Application

Electricity

Fuel

Cement

Others

By Country

U.S.

Estonia

Russia

China

Brazil

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing demand for energy worldwide

3.5.1.2. Growing depletion of crude oil reserves

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development in drilling technology

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Oil

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Gas

4.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Coke

4.4.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET, BY PROCESS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. In-situ Technology

5.2.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Ex-situ technology

5.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Fuel

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Electricity

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Cement

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. U.S.

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Process

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3. ESTONIA

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Process

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4. RUSSIA

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Process

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5. CHINA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Process

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.6. BRAZIL

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Process

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

7.6.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

Continue….

