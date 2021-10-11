Global Power Bank Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Power Bank Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer), Power Rating (Up to 3000 mAh, 3,001 – 8,000 mAh, 8,001 – 20,000 mAh, and Above 20,000 mAh), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Price Range (Low, Mid – range, and Premium Range): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Power Bank Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Power bank, also known as portable charger, is a device used for powering gadgets such as mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets, and laptops using built-in batteries through a USB port. Increased adoption of digital products equipped with rechargeable batteries, such as smartphones, iPads, notepads, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones, has boosted the growth of the global power bank market.

Asia has witnessed a significant rise in adoption of power banks in the recent years. This is attributed to increasing number of smartphone users and aggrandized launch of new tablets. Moreover, portable media devices, such as laptops and cameras, are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, product launches and advancements in electronic devices are projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the Asia-Pacific power bank market. Thus, presence of top industry players in Japan & China and their increased focus on developing low-cost wireless products boost the growth of the global power bank market.

The global power bank market is analyzed based on battery type, power rating, distribution channel, price range, and region. On the basis of battery type, the market is bifurcated into lithium ion and lithium polymer. By power rating, it is divided into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,001-8,000 mAh, 8,001-20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into online and offline. Based on price, it is fragmented into low, mid-range, and premium range.

The geographical analysis is provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi Corporation, Intex, Zagg Inc., GP Batteries, Xtrom, and Lenovo Group Ltd.These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Power Bank market:

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global power bank market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed 2014 to 2025, where 2014-2016 is accounted as historical data, base year as 2017, and the forecast year is 2019-2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Power Bank market Segmentation:

By Battery Type

– Lithium Ion

– Lithium Polymer

By Power Rating

– Up to 3,000 mAh

– 3,001-8,000 mAh

– 8,001-20,000 mAh

– Above 20,000 mAh

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Price Range

– Low

– Mid-range

– Premium Range

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

