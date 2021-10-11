Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market Analysis 2025: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Powered Surgical Instrument Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.

The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.

Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.

Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Handpieces

– – – Drill Systems

– – – Reamer Systems

– – – Saw Systems

– – – Stapler

– – – Shavers

– – – Others

– Power Source & Controls

– – – Batteries

– – – Electric Consoles

– – – Pneumatic Regulators

– Accessories

– – – Surgical Accessories

– – – Electrical Accessories

By Power Source

– Battery-Powered Instruments

– Pneumatic Instruments

– Electric Instruments

By Application

– Orthopedic Surgery

– Neurosurgery

– ENT Surgery

– Cardiovascular Surgery

– Cardiothoracic Surgery

– Plastic Surgery

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

– AlloTech Co. Ltd.

– Conmed Corporation

– Depuy Synthes (J&J)

– Medtronic Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet

– adeor medical

– Smith & Nephew PLC

– B. Braun

– MicroAire

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Large pool of geriatric population and related rise in chronic diseases

3.5.1.2. Rising number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.5.1.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High price competition

3.5.2.2. Unfavorable taxation policy

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Various growth opportunities from emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: POWERED SURGICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Handpieces

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. Drill Systems

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Reamers Systems

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Saws Systems

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Stapler

4.2.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Shavers

4.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.6. Others

4.2.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Power Source & Controls

4.3.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Batteries

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Electric Consoles

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Pneumatic Regulators

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Accessories

4.4.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.1. Surgical Accessories

4.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Electrical Accessories

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: POWERED SURGICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET, BY POWER SOURCE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Battery-powered instruments

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Pneumatic instruments

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Electric instruments

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: POWERED SURGICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Cardiothoracic Surgery

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Orthopedic Surgery

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Cardiovascular Surgery

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Neurosurgery

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.6. ENT Surgery

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.6.2. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Plastic Surgery

6.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.7.2. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market size and forecast

6.8.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: POWERED SURGICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America powered surgical instrument market, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. powered surgical instrument market by product

7.2.2.2. U.S. powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.2.2.3. U.S. powered surgical instrument market by application

7.2.2.4. Canada powered surgical instrument market by product

7.2.2.5. Canada powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.2.2.6. Canada powered surgical instrument market by application

7.2.2.7. Mexico powered surgical instrument market by product

7.2.2.8. Mexico powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.2.2.9. Mexico powered surgical instrument market by application

7.2.3. North America powered surgical instrument market, by product

7.2.4. North America powered surgical instrument market, by power source

7.2.5. North America powered surgical instrument market, by application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe powered surgical instrument market, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.2. Germany powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.3. Germany powered surgical instrument market by application

7.3.2.4. France powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.5. France powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.6. France powered surgical instrument market by application

7.3.2.7. Spain powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.8. Spain powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.9. Spain powered surgical instrument market by application

7.3.2.10. Italy powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.11. Italy powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.12. Italy powered surgical instrument market by application

7.3.2.13. UK powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.14. UK powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.15. UK powered surgical instrument market by application

7.3.2.16. Rest of Europe powered surgical instrument market by product

7.3.2.17. Rest of Europe powered surgical instrument market by power source

7.3.2.18. Rest of Europe powered surgical instrument market by application

Continue….

