Global Rf Test Equipment Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2026

Radiofrequency (RF) associated with radio waves have the frequency range of 3 hertz to 300 MHZ used for long-range communication. An RF field is an alternating current usually transmitted through an antenna that generates wireless broadcasting or an EMF for communication. The transmitted electromagnetic wave travels through the channel which might be air or water and reach its destination. Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment is used to compute signals that have relatively higher frequency than that of general test equipment capacity to ensure RF components are working properly under electromagnetic environment. With the increasing use of telecommunications devices due to the expansion of technology, surged the demand for RF test equipment. The bottlenecks in this market growth are Design and size of RF test equipment.

End-user/Technology

RF equipment is used in video broadcasting, telecommunications, satellite communications and radio communications. In addition to their normal function of testing, they also have specialized functions to determine the characteristics of an RF signal. It also has applications in several industrial and healthcare applications.

Market Dynamics:

The market is mainly driven by the growth of telecommunications which is based on radio frequencies that provide wireless connectivity. These RF waves are transmitted and received by the various RF-enabled electronic devices. Hence RF test equipment market surges when the demand for these RF-enabled devices increases. The increasing usage of internet connectivity, Tablets, Mobile phones, Televisions, and microwave ovens are promoting markets for RF-enabled equipment.

Market Segmentation

The radio frequency equipment market can be segmented on the basis of:-

Architecture: Hardware, Software, Services

Frequency: Up to 1 GHz-2.1 GHz, Greater than 2.10 GHz

End-Use industry: Aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Research, Automotive, medical etc

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and the Asia Pacific occupies the largest market share of RF test equipment market owing to the increase of manufacturing RF-enabled electronic devices coupled with its application in almost all industrial verticals. The United States seems to be matured market for RF test equipment market due to prevailing LTE technology and adoption of LTE-A technology as well. Some nations of South America is also planning to adopt LTE-A technology in the future.

Opportunities

With the increasing adoption of smartphone devices coupled with the advancement of Telecom technologies such as 4G, 5G, LTE-A which are being adopted by smartphone consumers facilitates the market for RF test equipment market. The competition between the vendors of RF test equipment on the grounds of technology, cost, and quality. The local players find difficult to compete with international players due to lack of deep pockets to invest on R&D.

Key Players

The Key players in the RF test equipment market are Advantest, Anritsu, Agilent Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz and Teradyne etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

