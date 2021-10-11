Global Smartphone Controlled Drones Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and Key Companies Profile

Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market Component (Airframe, Controller &Navigation System, Propulsion System, Others), Application (Commercial, Personal), Range (Less than 150 meters, More than 150 meters), & Region-Forecast Till 2023



Smartphone Controlled Drone Market Scenario

Drone technology is evolving continuously, manufacturers are bringing in more advanced drones to the market every few months. Earlier drones were majorly used for military purposes, whereas now a days, these are controlled with the help of a smartphone and are used for commercial and personal purposes. To fly drones using a smartphone, the process is to download the android mobile phone app for operating drone and sync it with the drone. These apps are easily available for both Android phones as well as iOS users, which make this drone popular.

Each application for these drones could demand an operating system that provides users with the necessary controls. The recent technologies can be broadly divided into three main components, a program that decides the instructions for the drone, added sensors and their communication with the program, and the communication between the program and the drone.

Get Sample Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6268

The advantage of smart phone controlled drones over other drones is that these are extremely easy to use. They feature an HD camera that streams video to the user’s phone and are less expensive as compared to other drones. The restraints to this market are short per-battery flight time and difficulty operating during poor weather conditions.

Key Players

The key players in the smartphone controlled drone market are-

DJI (China)

Parrot Drones SAS (France)

CONTIXO (U.S.)

3DR (U.S.)

Kidcia (China)

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Company Limited (China)

GoPro Inc. (U.S.)

DBPOWER (China)

Draganﬂy Innovations Inc. (Canada)

Market Segmentation and Geographic Overview

By components, the market has been segmented into airframe, controller & navigation system, propulsion system, and others. The airframe refers to the physical structure of the drone that aids in achieving controlled flight. The design and configuration of drone airframes mainly depend on the task to be performed and the payload to be carried. Aerial aluminum alloy, plastic, and carbon fiber are used for the construction of drone airframe. Nowadays, companies are focusing on developing drone airframe structures with reduced size, high durability, and other improved features. Drone technology is constantly evolving as innovations and big investments are bringing more advanced drones, which can be used with the help of a smartphone.

By application, the market has been segmented into commercial and personal. Commercial smart phone controlled drones are becoming powerful business tools, and huge demand is being observed in construction, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection segments. Factors including upcoming startups and subsequent decline in drone costs and fierce competition are further boosting the market demand.

North America dominated the smart phone controlled drones market in 2017, due to the increased application of drones in military, homeland security, and commercial operations. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has many smart phone controlled drones. The U.S. generates a very high demand for drones used for surveillance purposes. Although, Canada made some considerable investments in the development of drones, the market is primarily dominated by the U.S., which is also the largest manufacturer of unmanned systems, globally. Europe is one of the dominating players in the market of smartphone controlled drones. Countries, such as the UK, France, and Germany are the major contributors to the market growth due to the presence of key manufacturers in the industry. The Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Developments related to drones in Asian countries and relatively demand for consumer electronic products are encouraging manufacturers to adopt a cost-effective technology in the smartphone controlled drones manufacturing process.

Therefore, the smartphone controlled drones market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6268

Scope of Report

The report for Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Type

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/producers

4.1.3 Distributors

4.1.4 End-users

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Continued………

List of Tables

Table 1 Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Smartphone Controlled Drones Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Smartphone Controlled Drones Component Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 8 North America: Smartphone Controlled Drones Component Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 9 Europe: Smartphone Controlled Drones Component Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued………

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Smartphone Controlled Drone Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-controlled-drone-market-6268

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.