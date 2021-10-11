Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- Cambium Networks, Huawei, NETGEAR, TP-Link, ZTE and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market



Wireless home broadband solutions use wireless devices, such as a router or a dongle, for connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi technology. These devices, unlike fixed line connections, use a cellular 3G or 4G technology at the backhaul of their network to provide internet connection to end-users. The device uses a subscriber identity module (SIM) card for authentication and for encoding and decoding the data to be uploaded or downloaded.

One trend in the market is pay-as-you-go business model. The pay-as-you-go business model by cellular providers is a type of mobile phone service subscription through which SIM owners can pay in advance for data and can add more data as and when needed, which can be daily, weekly, or monthly. One driver in the market is need for higher throughput. All internet users require high-speed throughput, in other words, data speeds. Emerging multimedia venues, such as social applications, virtual reality, and e-commerce, require more bandwidth compared with the situation. With the entry of Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart applications, the amount of data traveling across the network is increasing significantly. These requirements can be fulfilled by high-speed and real-time wireless networks.

The key players covered in this study

Cambium Networks

Huawei Technologies

NETGEAR

TP-Link Technologies

ZTE

…

This report focuses on the global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed Solutions

Portable Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

