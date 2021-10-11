Incident and Emergency Management Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025 | Esri, Honeywell, IBM, NEC, Intermedix, Motorola Solutions

Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

Some of the key players of Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG

Incident and Emergency Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Incident and Emergency Management Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Key Market Segments

By System Type

Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Safety Management System, Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery & Backup System, Others

By Communication Technology

First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones,Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-ready Gateways, Others

By Service

Training & Education Services, Consulting Services,Design & Integration Services, Support & Maintenance Services

By Solution

Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Situational Awareness Solutions

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Incident and Emergency Management Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Incident and Emergency Management Market Forecasts to2018-2023

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1. Esri

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. IBM Corporation

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Business performance

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Intergraph Corporation (Hexagon AB)

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Operating business segments

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

