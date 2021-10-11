Light Fidelity /Visible Light Communication Market 2025 Technological Innovation and Business Opportunity- Renesas Electronics, pureLiFi, Acuity Brands Lighting, Qualcomm technologies, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips

Li-Fi technology facilitates bidirectional, high speed communication through wireless channel by utilizing visible light spectrum in a closed controlled environment such as hospital, airplane, shopping complex, office, and vehicle among others. It is used to provide communication between electronic devices with the help of visible light communication, or VLC technology. The use of VLC systems can be particularly observed in lighting facilities such as LED bulbs.

Need of high speed data transmission, data security, impending RF spectrum crunch, and several technological superiorities over Wi-Fi technology majorly drives the visible light communication market. Apart from being economical, Li-Fi offers several technological advantages over currently prevailing Wi-Fi technology which include, nearly 100 times faster speed of data transmission, enhanced data security, no electromagnetic interference, and less power consumption. However, limited range of communication limits the applicability of Li-Fi because it is best used in a closed control environment, while the presence of other light sources hampers its speed. Although, extensive research in this field is anticipated to fuel up the demand in the light fidelity (Li-Fi) market in the upcoming years.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

General Electric, Oledcomm S.A.S, Renesas Electronics Corporation, pureLiFi, LVX SYSTEM, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Qualcomm technologies Inc., IBSENtelecom Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Panasonic Corporation.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012354476/sample

The report aims to provide an overview of Light Fidelity /Visible Light Communication Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Know more about Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012354476/buying

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012354476/discount

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]