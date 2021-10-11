Lock Washer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2018-2025
Overview of Lock Washer Market
The global lock washer market was valued at $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. Steel is the most common type of material used in the production of washers. Steel washers include carbon steel, spring steel, and stainless steel. Other metals in which washers are available include copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron. Companies such as Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, and other leading players occupy a major share in the lock washer market.
Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, growth in industrial activity across major economies will potentially drive the demand for metals that will decrease the cost of metal in the global market, thereby boosting the growth of the lock washer market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players analyzed in the report include Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, Titan Fasteners, Hangzhou spring washer Co., Ltd., Midwest Acorn Nut Co., HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group), Earnest Machine, and Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT TYPE
-Split
-Tooth
-Others
BY APPLICATION
-Automotive
-Aerospace
-Machinery & Equipment
-Construction
-Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
