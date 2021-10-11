Lock Washer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2018-2025

Overview of Lock Washer Market

The global lock washer market was valued at $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. Steel is the most common type of material used in the production of washers. Steel washers include carbon steel, spring steel, and stainless steel. Other metals in which washers are available include copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron. Companies such as Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, and other leading players occupy a major share in the lock washer market.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658819/sample

Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, growth in industrial activity across major economies will potentially drive the demand for metals that will decrease the cost of metal in the global market, thereby boosting the growth of the lock washer market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players analyzed in the report include Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, Titan Fasteners, Hangzhou spring washer Co., Ltd., Midwest Acorn Nut Co., HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group), Earnest Machine, and Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Lock Washer market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

-Split

-Tooth

-Others

BY APPLICATION

-Automotive

-Aerospace

-Machinery & Equipment

-Construction

-Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD LOCK WASHER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658819/discount

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876