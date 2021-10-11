Male Hypogonadism Market Estimated to Reach $3,233 million by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% | AbbVie, Allergan, Astrazeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International, Merck & Co

The report on “Male Hypogonadism Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Male hypogonadism is a medical condition characterized by the inability of the testes to produce sufficient amount of testosterone, which is responsible for the development of secondary sexual characteristics. This results in underdevelopment of muscles, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice.

The global male hypogonadism market was valued at $2,594 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $3,233 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period. Globally, the prevalence for hypogonadism among men is on a rise at a rapid rate, and according to multiple studies, only 10-15% of patients receive treatment for this condition.

AbbVie Inc., Allergan plc, Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG., Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Endo International plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring, Finox Biotech, IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Laboratoires Genevrier, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., , Lipocine Inc., Pfizer Inc., Aytu Biosciences, Diurnal Group PLC, Hyundai Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Novus Biologicals, LLC

Major factors that drive the market growth include high incidence of hypogonadism; rise in geriatric population; growth in awareness of hypogonadism & its treatment options; and increased risk of developing hypogonadism due to increased incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. In March 2015, FDA issued cautions & warnings against use of testosterone products as a therapy, and ordered the manufacturers to change labels & add cautions on their packaging. From recent studies conducted by the FDA, there is a high risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases due to the use of TRT, thus impeding the market growth during the forecast period. However, novel treatment options that are under developmental stage have shown positive results in terms of efficacy, and they are expected to have lesser or no side effects. Therefore, these advancements are anticipated to provide new opportunities in the future.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented based on therapy, drug delivery, type, and geography. Based on therapy, it is bifurcated into testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), and gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. Gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy is further sub-classified into LH, FSH, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), and GnRH. Based on drug delivery, it is classified into topical gels, injectables, transdermal patches, and others. Based on type, it is categorized into Klinefelter’s syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

