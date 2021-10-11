Mobile Backend As A Service Market Show at 45.7% CAGR to 2024 | Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence , Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry

Global Mobile Backend As A Service Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.

The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence , Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry

The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at 7160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 68400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS).

This report studies the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

