Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM, Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya and more…

Two technologies, namely mobility and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), are significantly transforming the work patterns in organizations. The mobile UC&C market is fast gaining traction predominantly due to the emergence and acceptance of the BYOD trend, the rising demand among businesses for enhancing productivity, and the growing need for optimization of workflows.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
IBM
Alcatel-Lucent
Avaya
Siemens
NEC
Genband
Ericsson
Mitel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Type
On-Premise Type
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI Market
Medical Market
The IT Market
The Retail Market
Entertainment Market
Logistics Market
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
