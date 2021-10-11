Mobile WiMAX Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Airspan Networks, Alvarion, Aperto Networks, Axxcelera Broadband and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Mobile WiMAX Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Mobile WiMAX Market
Mobile WiMAX (WiMAX comes from “Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access”) is a technical wireless standard allowing web browsing and wireless data transfer on the move. Mobile WiMAX can be embedded on any number of personal devices such as PDAs, notebook PCs, game consoles, iPods, MP3 players, and cellular phones. As such, its potential to compete with cellular technology is obvious, particularly for broadband, data-centric applications.
This report focuses on the global Mobile WiMAX status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile WiMAX development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airspan Networks, Inc. (US)
Alvarion Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
Aperto Networks, Inc. (US)
Axxcelera Broadband Wireless, Inc. (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Mobile Mark, Inc. (US)
National Instruments Corporation (US)
Vecima Networks, Inc. (Canada)
Zyxel Communications Corp. (Taiwan)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Public Sector
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphone Users
Tablet & PDA Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile WiMAX status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile WiMAX development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
